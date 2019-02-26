Thursday Live from Bluebird Care and the CPL Institute Open Day at Clayton Hotel

This Thursday join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy at Clayton Hotel Ballybrit, with Bluebird Care and the CPL Institute, for their Jobs & Training Open Day, as they launch their 2019 “Healthcare Assistant Jobs & Training” programme which provides both Jobs and a recognised Healthcare Qualifications. So if you are looking for employment or healthcare training, come along this Thursday from 12 noon to 5pm.

Bluebird Care one of Irelands leading health and social care providers was set up in Ireland in 2007. They pride themselves in providing high quality safe and effective care in the home and community, for persons of all ages with varying degrees of ability.

Bluebird Care place the customer at the heart and centre of every interaction providing care and support with kindness, compassion, consideration and respect.

Bluebird Care provides direct care to customers on behalf of the HSE and other agencies in addition to providing services to customers in a private capacity. Their services enable customers to live as independent a life as possible in the comfort of their own homes.

With 26 offices nationwide they are committed to the on-going training and development of staff. Quality and safety is at the core of all work and every office, independently owned and managed, possess the Q Mark for Quality.

