Thursday – Live for Revive Active: On Thursday Ronan Lardner heads out to Gateway Shopping Park, Knocknacarra and will have a definite pep in his step thanks to Revive Active. The Live Wire broadcasts live from 12 to 3pm at the Revive Active Tropical Flavour sampling day. Drop out say hello and call in to Evergreen Health Food Store, McSharry’s Pharmacy or Nourish Health Food Store in Dunnes Stores – all located at the Gateway Shopping Park. The Revive Active team will be on site for the afternoon with plenty of samples for you to try and some great hampers to giveaway too! Tune in to Ronan Lardner from 12 noon for all the details.

Go Tropical This Summer with Revive Actives’ New Tropical Flavour.

Same Super Formula, New Super Tropical Taste.

74% Of Users Preferring the New Tropical Taste*

Revive Active, Ireland’s Number One Super Supplement Brand** is thrilled to announce that after six months on the market, the limited edition Revive Active Tropical Flavour has become a permanent product within the award-winning range. This new flavour is the same super supplement containing all the premium ingredients that are in the Revive Active Orange and Mango flavour, all with a tropical twist.

Revive Active has been formulated for adults over the age of thirty-five to support their energy levels, heart health and immune system whilst reducing fatigue. It contains 26 active ingredients, this includes 11 vitamins, 7 minerals, 6 amino acids, Citrulline and CoQ10 all in one convenient powdered sachet which is simply added to water to drink on the go. Consuming the ingredients in this way helps with the absorption in our bodies as vitamins and minerals dissolved in liquid form are absorbed in the body more easily than in a tablet or capsule.

Eolas International* carried out a research study that looked at a target group of 150 individuals including busy professionals, active ageing, athletes, and sports enthusiasts. The testing method included giving both target groups 3 sachets of the original orange and mango flavoured Revive Active and 3 of the New Revive Active Tropical Flavour and trying this over six days. The research showed that over 74% preferred the New Revive Active Tropical Flavour and 26% preferred the original Revive Active. This research rubber-stamped the decision that the delicious new tropical flavour is here to stay.

Two key ingredients within Revive Active are CoQ10(150mg) & L-Arginine (3,000mg). CoQ10 is found in all cells of the body with higher levels found in the heart, liver, and kidneys. It is an antioxidant that plays a critical role in cellular energy, and which decreases naturally in the body as we get older. L-Arginine is an amino acid which is a precursor to nitric oxide.

Revive Active Tropical is the perfect supplement for those living busy active lifestyles, active aging and sports enthusiasts. All products in the Revive Active portfolio are free from fillers, binders, preservatives, artificial colours, caffeine, and other stimulants, and its powdered formula supports more effective nutrient delivery. The Revive Active super supplements are not suitable for consumption when pregnant or breastfeeding.

Stockists: Available from Health Food Stores, Pharmacies Nationwide and www.reviveactive.com

About Revive Active: Revive Active has 10 products in its portfolio which provide tailored nutrition and health support for each life stage including everyday health and wellbeing, physical agility, mental agility, menopause, and beauty. Five of the products in the range offer immune support: Revive Active Original and Tropical, Zest Active, Teen Revive and Junior Revive. Daithí O’Connor founded Revive Active in 2011 with one vision: to be the leading global health supplement company. The unique products are formulated and made in Ireland, where they are exported around the world. The company is a member of Guaranteed Irish as well as Love Irish Food. Follow the conversation and keep up to date on all Revive Active news on, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. #SuperSupplement #ReviveActive.

Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.

Revive Active supplements are not suitable for consumption when pregnant or breastfeeding.

Source*: Eolas International, June 2022. Research carried out on behalf of Revive Active with 150 Irish participants.

Source**: Euromonitor Passport Report on Consumer Health National Statistics. Date: September 2022