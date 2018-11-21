Current track
Title
Artist

Thursday, Friday, Saturday – Live from Fletchers, Ballinalsoe Black Friday Event

Written by on 21 November 2018

This Thursday and Friday we broadcast  live 12 to 5pm  from Fletcher’s Expert Electrical, Society Street, Ballinasloe.   Each day join Marc Roberts from 12 and Alan Murphy from 3pm for a cracking afternoon of music and great giveaways too!
And don’t miss Marc Roberts, Lisa & Barry as they broadcast live from Fletcher’s Expert Electrical, Society Street, Ballinasloe, 12 to 6 this Saturday for their Black Friday Weekend
This weekend at Fletchers Expert Electrical it’s a Black Friday weekend and if you are looking for a Christmas present for any member of your family you will find one at Fletchers of Ballinasloe.
They are offering fantastic value on their range of home appliances, small appliances, 4k TV’s and audio, laptops, Apple iPads,  Samsung tablets and phones. They have fantastic value on air fryers,  coffee machines, Dyson cordless stick vacuum cleaners, large screen and all flat screen TV’s.
There’s a Christmas presents for everyone at the right price at Fletchers Expert Electrical Society Street Ballinasloe!
print
Author

Sinead Kennedy

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Tuesday – Live from Peter Murphy Electrical for a massive Black Friday Sale

18 November 2018

0 0

Saturday – Live from Meubles, Briarhill Business Park for their Christmas Customer Event

15 November 2018

0 0

Friday – Live from Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam 12 -3pm

13 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Dunmore traders to meet over traffic concerns

Thumbnail
Previous post

Galway Racecourse and Pat Kelly Nominated For Horse Racing Awards

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend