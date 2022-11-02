Thurs – Tony Burke Motors Ballybrit. On Thursday we visit Tony Burke Motors your local Toyota & Lexus Retailer in Ballybrit. Join us from 12 until 5pm for the launch their 231 Toyota Hybrid Open Weekend. Join Ronan on The Live Wire from 12 and Barbara will be On The Move from 5pm

Did you know Toyota ceased production of diesel passenger cars in 2018 and focused on a world leading Hybrid Electric Range. That has made Toyota, Ireland’s best-selling car brand in 2021 and 2022. Start your electric Journey with our 231 Toyota Hybrid range from Tony Burke Motors and CUT DOWN on FUEL COSTS, ROAD TAX and Harmful emissions. Call into us at Tony Burke Motors, Ballybrit, Galway or Phone them on 091 480123

Toyota is the No.1 Selling Car Brand in Galway for the 9th consecutive year, why not call into to Tony Burke Motors today or over the weekend and talk to one of their Toyota Hybrid Expert to find out why

Incredible 231 Toyota Hybrid Offers now available at Tony Burke Motors

With the addition of lots of New Models this year Toyota now have the largest Hybrid Electric range Available for 2023. Demand is High so Order Now for early 2023 delivery.

Toyota Models:

Brand New Yaris Cross Hybrid Crossover – Winner of the Best Small Crossover Award in the AA Ireland’s Car Awards 2023

Brand New Aygo X Compact Crossover – ideal for first time buyers available from €145 Per month* finance T&C’s applyBrand New Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV

Best Selling Yaris Hybrid now available at 3.9% APR if ordered before 31st December 2023* finance T&C’s apply

Ireland’s best- selling Toyota Corolla Hatchback and Toyota Corolla Hybrid Saloon

Best Selling C-HR Hybrid SUV

RAV 4 Plug in Hybrid

Brand New Toyota bZ4X Full Electric SUV

Commerical Vehicles available for 2023 include Toyota Landcruiser and Proace City VAN

Order your New Toyota Hybrid today at Tony Burke Motors to Secure Early Delivery and an Excellent Deal. Future proof your investment with a Toyota Hybrid. Toyota Cars have the best residual future value!

231 Offers at Tony Burke Motors

✅ APR’s from 3.9%

✅ Flexible Finance Solutions available with Toyota Easy Finance

✅ Lower VRT Tax

✅ 3 Years FREE Servicing on all Toyota Passenger Cars (When you buy a 231 Toyota you will receive 3 years Free servicing as standard! That is peace of mind motoring for 3 years, knowing that your servicing costs are covered.)

✅Road Tax from €150 to €200

✅All Trade In’s welcome

✅Protect your future resale value by buying Hybrid

Tony Burke Motors Hybrid Experts are on hand this weekend to explain the many benefits of Toyota Hybrid range which include Better Fuel efficiency meaning lower fuel costs, lower road tax, lower maintenance costs, lower emissions making them more environmentally friendly, plus 15 YEARS HYBRID BATTERY GUARANTEE.

Nothing holds its resale value like a Toyota Hybrid. Demand is higher than ever before, so don’t miss out – Call into Tony Burke Motors and see why so many Galway Drivers are choosing to make the switch to Toyota Hybrid and future proofing their investment by buying Toyota hybrid cars.

FACTS:

WHY you will never take a wrong turn with Toyota:

SOURCES for below available on: toyota.ie/verification

In 2018 Toyota ceased production of diesel passenger cars to focus on World leading Hybrid Technology

Toyota is Ireland’s Best Selling Car Brand in 2021 and 2022: Source * SIMI Sales figures

Toyota is the Number 1 Selling Car Brand in Galway Year to date. Source * SIMI Sales figures

Toyota has the World’s Best Selling and largest Hybrid Electric Range.

Toyota has the lowest CO2 Emissions of All Best-Selling Car Brands Over The Past 5 Years* Source Toyota.ie/verification

Toyota was voted the #1 car brand that’s doing the most to positively impact climate change

Toyota is the No.1 Selling Car Brand In Galway for the 9th consecutive year, talk to Tony Burke Motors your local Toyota Retailer today and find out why. * SIMI Sales figures· Toyota is focused on the future and innovations

Benefits Toyota Hybrid Cars:

SOURCES for below available on: toyota.ie/verification

LOWER FUEL COSTS – HYBRID SAVES YOU MONEY

LOWER EMISSIONS WITH HYBRID – Toyota Hybrids produce fewer harmful emissions than petrol & diesel. More environmentally friendly, delivering the lowest CO2 and nitrous oxide (NOx)

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION – Enjoy an easier, stress-free & fuel-efficient drive with automatic transmission as standard across the Toyota Hybrid range.

HYBRIDS SAVES ON ROAD TAX. Road Tax from €150 to €200

RESIDUAL VALUE – With lower depreciation rates, Toyota Hybrid cars hold their value far better than diesel cars do. As demand for Hybrid increase, so does its residual/resale value.

MAINTENANCE – Lower Maintenance costs. Hybrids give you piece of mind and saves on running costs.

TOWING CAPACITY – Toyota Hybrids have a towing capacity up to 750kg (RAV4 Hybrids AWD up to 1500kg).

EV MODE – Toyota self-charging Hybrids can drive in EV mode up to 62% of the time.

NO RANGE ANXIETY – Toyota Hybrids Technology works seamlessly which means no range anxiety

15 Year Battery Warranty

4th Generation Self-Charging Hybrid Technology

Future proof your investment with Hybrid.

Aftersales Department. Need to book your car in for a service just Book online at www.ToyotaService.ie

Remember – Thurs – Tony Burke Motors Ballybrit!