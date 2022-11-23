Thurs – Peter Murphy Lighting & Electrical

Black Friday is back at Peter Murphy Lighting & Electrical and this Thursday, Ronan Lardner and Barbara Nic Dhonnacha are broadcasting live from 12 until 5pm at their store in Westside Shopping Centre.

Get fantastic deals on Shark & Ninja products – the must have gifts this Christmas. Avail of special offers on selected appliances and unbeatable deals on the full range of tv’s. Do what’s best for your body with the latest fitbit or treat yourself to professional quality coffee with a Sage coffee maker.

Black Friday offers are now available instore and online at petermurphyelectrical.ie.

Buy early to avoid disappoint.

Contact Details

(091) 525 224

[email protected]

Peter Murphy Lighting & Electrical Ltd. Unit 2 Westside Shopping Center, Westside Galway, Ireland.

Eircode H91 W8N4

Monday-Friday: 9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Saturday: 9.30am. – 5.30pm

Sunday: Closed / Bank Holidays: Closed

Check out our website to keep up to date with all things Galway https://galwaybayfm.ie/#