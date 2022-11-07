Thurs – New Aldi store Mountbellew: On Thursday we are off to Mountbellew for the official opening of the brand new Aldi store. This will be Aldi’s 11th store in Galway and it’s 154th store nationwide.

Join Mollie and Ollie as they broadcast Mollie in the Morning live between 7 and 9am for the build up to the official opening of Aldi's spacious new store on College Road in Mountbellew.

Aldi will have some fantastic giveaways on the morning and instore you will find unbeatable value and special buys.

Remember the date Thursday November 10th at 9am on College Road, Mountbellew for the official opening of Aldi’s new store. Hope to see you there!.

ALDI Mountbellew

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am – 10pm

Saturday and Sunday: 9am – 9pm

The development on College Road, Mountbellew, Co. Galway has been a substantial investment of €7 million into the local area. This new environmentally friendly Aldi store is powered by 100% renewable electricity and has been constructed in Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design. The 1,315sqm store has 120 car parking spaces and 10 bike parking spaces, and Aldi has invested in the future of Mountbellew through the provision of four electric vehicle charging points.

