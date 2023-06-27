Thurs – Live from Utah Store, Ballinalsoe: On Thursday afternoon The Live Wire broadcasts live from Utah Department Store, Society Street, Ballinalsoe. Ronan will have some vouchers to giveaway for you to spend in Utah! Join us from 12-3pm on Thursday.

It is Summer Sale time at Utah Department Store, Utah Outdoors and U Curve Boutique. Many items are half price or less in all 3 stores – men’s, ladies and kid’s fashions, footwear, bedding, curtains, homewares and blinds. Get top brands for even less!.

At Utah Department store they have all the top brands – Name It, 6th Sense, Diesel, Rant & Rave, Kenrow, Blend, Dice and many more European brands at reduced prices.

At U Curve Boutique on Main Street Ballinasloe they have plus size fashion from 14 to 26. Top brands instore include Vila, Only, Zenza, Magna and many more at reduced prices.

At Utah Department Store there are massive reductions in their homewares department. All curtains, bedding, duvet covers, sheets, pillows, towels, cushions, curtain poles are reduced.

At Utah Outdoors Marina Point Ballinasloe everything is half price or less – top brands include Regatta, Dare 2 Be and Craghoppers. Get all you need for the family for the great outdoors at Utah Outdoors.

In Utah’s Bargain Basement there is up to 75% off all stock with fashion for all the family.

Utah Ballinasloe- Higher Standards – Lower prices. Visit utahoutdoors.ie.

Utah Department Store is delighted to announce that U-Curve Boutique now offers a personal shopping experience for anyone who wishes to have a private session. The expert staff will help you find clothes that fit perfectly and flatter your figure. They want you to feel comfortable and confident in your clothes and what better way to do that than a 1 to 1 session. It is completely private and confidential so you can rest assured. Utah offer this as a complimentary service and carries no obligation to purchase.

Spaces are limited so please contact us now to book your appointment or to ask us any questions! (090) 9624850

Join Ronan on The Live Wire on Thursday from 12 for a great afternoon of entertainment.