Thurs – Live from Tony Burke Motors Toyota & Lexus Galway

On Thursday join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire and Marc Roberts on The A List from 12-5pm as we broadcast live from Tony Burke Motors, Ballybritt, Galway.

Tony Burke Motors your local Toyota Dealer would like to invite you to their Open Weekend. Having secured excellent supply of all Toyota Makes and Models and Toyota Commercials for 2022, they can offer an excellent deal on your upgrade.

This weekend you can talk to their Hybrid Experts and find out why Toyota is the No.1 Selling car brand in Galway for the last 8 years.

Future Proof your Investment with a Toyota Hybrid. Toyota Cars have the Best Residual Future value!

With excellent Finance packages & trade-in Booster Offers available NOW is the time to order your new Toyota Car.

📞Call Tony Burke Motors Sales Team on (091) 480123 or email: [email protected]