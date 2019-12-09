Thurs – Live from The Twelve Hotel, Barna

On Thursday, the 12th of the 12th, we broadcast live from the Twelve Hotel, Barna for their twelve days of Christmas and ‘12 is 12’ celebrations!

Join us live at The Twelve, from 12 noon, as they celebrate the last month of their 12th anniversary, for a festive day.

We will have music from wonderful young carollers, festive treats from The Twelve Bakery and a chance to Take The Twelve Home this Christmas with a turkey dinner for two up for grabs!

Plus we’ll have a look back at “12 is 12” – the year of birthday celebrations that marked The Twelve’s 12th year and a look at the next 12!