Thurs – Live from Specsavers

Continued in their commitment to improve the service they offer to the local community, Specsavers, Galway Shopping Centre, Headford Road have undergone a major refurbishment and are delighted to celebrate their 8th birthday this October. Since opening in 2014 as a small team of 6 experts in hearing and eye care, founding partner Annette Flanagan and Optical Director Miriam Murphy have focused on providing the very best on-site hearing and eye care support to local and surrounding communities.

To celebrate their new store launch and birthday, customers are encouraged to visit the store between 13th October and 20th October to receive 25% off a pair of glasses. This offer includes glasses from their €19 to €189 ranges, all lenses, and extra options.

That’s not all! Specsavers Headford Road are also giving a customer the chance to win a pair of designer glasses in their fantastic in store prize draw. There are 10 to give away in total. To enter, visit the Headford Road store and complete the entry form by 12noon on Thursday 20th October 2022.

Customers are always guaranteed expert eye care and hearing services, exceptional choice, and outstanding value for money at Specsavers. Be sure to drop into Specsavers Headford Road and avail of their free parking whilst you attend your appointment.

With thanks to PRSI benefits, eligible customers can see and hear for free at Specsavers. Customers can avail of one free pair of glasses from the €69 range and one pair of free hearing aids up to the value of €1,000. More recent updates to the PRSI Treatment Benefit Programme means that people aged 25-28 will now only need to work for 9 months to avail of optical and hearing treatments which will benefit almost 80,000 young people within this age cohort. Specsavers are encouraging people to enquire about these PRSI benefits when making their appointments.

For more information about the audiology or eye care services provided by Specsavers Headford Road, speak to the expert team on (091) 507050 or visit https://www.specsavers.ie/stores/headfordroad to make an appointment online

Specsavers Headford Road are delighted to announce that with their store expansion they have created new job opportunities for the local community and are now a dedicated team of twenty-eight local staff, including four optometrists with an additional two joining the team before the end of the year and three audiologists. The optical and audiology teams proudly and passionately serve the local community and are always looking to grow and improve their business, ensuring they provide the best possible service, support, and advice to their local and loyal customers.

Specsavers Headford Road is overseen by a team of six optometrists including Ms. Miriam Murphy, Ms. Maeve O’Sullivan, Ms. Lisa Murphy and Mr. Noel Meehan. From routine eye examinations to contact lens fittings, Specsavers Headford Road can provide all aspects of professional eye care.

In addition to the experts in eye care, the audiology team is led by three expert audiologists, Ms. Hetty Fjodorova, Nicky Mc Carthy, Tish Dooley and hearcare assistant, Julie Brennan. Julie is currently in her final year studying Audiology and will join her colleagues as Hearing Aid Dispensers.

Miriam Murphy, Optical Director at Specsavers Galway has a passion for domiciliary optometry and dedicates her time to helping the most vulnerable customers with their eyesight from the comfort of their own home or care setting.

Noel Meehan, locum optometrist has a keen interest in Dyslexia and colour vison. With research showing that 1 in 5 children will demonstrate an improvement in reading through the

use of colour overlays, Noel can include this assessment as part of an extended sight test which can be booked through the store.

Annette Flanagan is a textbook example of the Specsavers policy to grow from within. She joined the company over twenty years ago, recruited to Specsavers by Noel Meehan. Having availed of the Specsavers ‘Pathway Programme’, Annette gained the knowledge and development required to open her own store in Headford Road in 2014.

Community is an integral part to Specsavers Headford Road and the staff fundraise for multiple charities such as Aoife’s Clown Doctors and Alone. The store’s interest in local sports is evident in their sponsorship of teams and events such as Claregalway Ladies Basketball Club, Athenry Ladies Golf Club, The Galway Masters International Basketball tournament for ladies and men over 40’s 50’s and 60s.

Founding Partner Annette Flanagan says, “At Specsavers Headford Road, we are committed to developing and improving our store so that customers have access to the latest technology as well as in-store expertise from knowledgeable optometrists and audiologists. We would like to extend a huge “thank you” to all of our customers for their continued support over the last eight years and we look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers to our new look store.”