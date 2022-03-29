Thurs – Live from N17 Milltown

On Thursday we broadcast live from the N17Superstores in Milltown in advance of their fabulous Midnight sale.



This Friday might be 1st April and April Fools Day but the N17 Superstores in Milltown are not fooling!

The N17 Superstores Midnight Sale is back this Friday 1st April from 3pm to 12 Midnight in their Milltown store.

This is your chance to save big on

Appliances and TV’s

Mattresses and Bedding

Sofas & Dining

Occasional Furniture, Rugs & Lamps

There’s hundreds more massive discounts across the store in Milltown for one night only so don’t miss out

Midnight sale at the N17 Superstores Milltown Friday 1st April. Doors open 3pm.