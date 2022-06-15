Thurs – Live from N17 Briarhill, Galway: On Thursday we broadcast live 12-3pm from the N17 Superstores in Briarhill, Galway for their Sizzling Summer Sale. Tune in to Ronan on The Live Wire for all the details and afternoon of sizzling hot music.

N17 Superstores Mega Summer Sale is NOW ON! with the Sizzling Savings that are unmissable! T

There’s Mega savings to be made across:

Home Appliances and TV’s

Mattresses and Bedding

Sofas & Dining

Occasional Furniture & Home Accessories

Shop in store to steal the sizzling savings at your local N17 Superstores in Milltown, Briarhill or Ballina or visit n17superstores.ie











N17 Superstores is an Irish, family owned and operated business. At N17 Superstores they pride themselves in having a strong focus on delivering affordable, quality furniture, electrical appliances and consumer electronics, along with outstanding value and excellent personal service.

Whether you are looking for a replacement washing machine, treating yourself to that 60″ LED UHD Smart TV, a new 3 piece suite or you require an entire electrical and furniture package for your new home, N17 Superstores guarantee they have the selection, quality and value you are looking for. Customers can be confident of a prompt and reliable delivery service when they make a purchase at N17 Superstores, with most products in stock for immediate delivery from their local warehousing depot.



Browse their on-line catalogue for information on products available in store and visit their superstores in Briarhill Business Park, Milltown Co. Galway Ballina Co.Mayo. They guarantee you will not be disappointed with what they have to offer.





Join us Thurs – Live from N17 Milltown!