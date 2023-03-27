Thurs – Live from Hello, How Are You? On March 30th, Mental Health Ireland is inviting communities around the country to ask Hello, How Are You? We would you to join us at Mental Health Ireland’s “Hello, How are you?” information event in Ceannt Station this Thursday between 3 and 7pm. Marc Roberts will broadcast On The Move live from the event, drop in and say Hello, How are you?

Hello, How Are You? Is a national campaign that aims to tackle the lack of connection or belonging that people experience by inspiring the nation to ask how others are feeling and engaging in open conversations about mental health.

On March 30th the Hello, How Are You campaign is inviting you to say Hello and ask the question ‘How Are You?’ in a meaningful way. The Hello teams will be at Irish Rail stations in Dublin (Heuston), Galway and Cork, and you’ll find Hello events and volunteers all over the country.

This short video to give you a better idea of what it’s all about

Learn more about how to get involved by visiting www.HelloHowHowYou.info, share and say Hello to people in your own network.

On their website you can:

Register your Hello event – a team building day, a coffee morning, a Walk & Talk. Don’t forget to share your pics with the hashtag #HelloHowAreYou and tag Mental Health Ireland.

Find out what’s on in your area.

Order everything you need for your Hello event.

Find free downloadable Hello toolkits and resources.

Find out all about the Hello, How Are You? Training on offer including upcoming Training dates HERE

For more information about Hello events near you, get in touch with your local Development Officers – Aine Hurley: Galway City & County on [email protected] or 087 4283861

Findings from a recent survey (December 2022) conducted by Behaviour and Attitudes on behalf of Mental Health Ireland showed that 92% of people are comfortable having conversation with friends about worries. However, 21% of people are not confident in knowing how to support friends with worries. The Hello, How Are You campaign speaks to this by offering support, steps and resources that help with starting and having these more difficult conversations. See full survey here: https://hellohowareyou.info/about/#impact-and-benefits

There are so many ways to slow down and genuinely engage with a family member, friend or even a stranger. You don’t need to be an expert to have a meaningful conversation. By using the HELLO Steps you can feel supported in asking the question. Let’s make saying Hello and asking How Are You? an everyday question that keeps us connected.

H: Say Hello

E: Engage with the person

L: Listen to them

L: Learn about them and what they might be saying

O: Give them time to talk and to explore options

For free Hello resources, toolkits and all the information you need in different languages, head to www.hellohowareyou.info/resources