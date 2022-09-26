Thurs – Croi mark World Heart Day with HeartFest

Thurs –Croí Marks World Heart Day with Heartfest: On Thursday we are delighted to support Croi for their free holistic heart health festival to mark World Heart Day on September 29th. Join Ronan on The Live Wire from 12 to 3pm to hear more about the huge range of activities taking place during this holistic cardiovascular health and wellness event.

Croí is to delighted to invite the public to Heartfest taking place at Croí House from 10 am – 3 pm on World Heart Day Thursday 29th.

Self-Care is Heart Care is one of the core pillars that the World Heart Federation has identified for this year’s World Heart Day campaign. With this in mind, Croi will be opening the doors of Croí House for their first public event since 2019 and the Croí Health Team will be providing heart health checks as well as information and general heart health advice.

At Heartfest, you will be able to avail of free taster sessions of some of their most popular offerings such as their exercise classes like Back to Fitness, strength training and yoga; mindfulness and goal setting sessions with Croi Health Psychologist; and their Cardiac Dietitian will host a Q&A session on eating for a healthy heart.

Local community clubs and groups will also be there to highlight the many and varied activities available locally that contribute to overall heart health and wellbeing.

Heartfest will finish with a free public talk that evening from 7 – 8:30 pm at Croí House on ‘Self-Care is Heart Care – The Power of Knowing Your Numbers and Taking Action’, with experts: Dr Susan Connolly, Consultant Cardiologist; Dr Lisa Hynes, Health Psychologist and Croí’s Head of Health Programmes; and Frankie Lane, who will share his story of heart disease and recovery. This public talk will be a hybrid event with the option to tune in from home live via a livestream link.

For more information visit www.croi.ie/heartfest or call 091-544310.

Thank you to Benecol, Croi’s charity partner, for supporting this event.

