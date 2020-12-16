An Afternoon in support of The Pieta Wren Run

print

Friday on The Live Wire Ronan is delighted to be supporting again this year the Wren Run in aid of Pieta House. Tune in from 12 on Friday to find out about this years virtual Wren Run and how you can get involved.

When you register for this years run you could win a €250 voucher to spend in either McInerney’s Supervalu Loughrea or O’Meara’s Supervalu Portumna – just registers before Sunday 20th of December on pietawrenrun.ie – Perfect way to pay for the Christmas Shopping!

Celebrating 5 years of hugely successful fundraising for Pieta, the Pieta Wren Run returns this St. Stephen’s Day in a Virtual Way. We are asking you the public to get up and active this St. Stephen’s morning and either walk, jog or run your own 3km or 6km route in accordance with Public Health guidelines.

The Pieta Wren Run partners Coillte have over 260 beautiful forest trails nationally which are perfect for this year’s Pieta Wren Run. You can register at pietawrenrun.ie or visit any of their social media pages on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn to register.

Everyone that registers for this year’s Pieta Wren Run will also be entered into a draw to win a stay at the 5 Star Adare Manor valued at €1,000, a stay at the Majestic Armada Hotel, Spanish Point valued at €800, Supervalu vouchers plus loads more!

So get online and register now and join us this year for the Virtual Pieta Wren Run.

Entry fees: Adults – €15, Families: €30 which means kids enter for free. We’ve also got an incredible range of Oneills jackets, bobble hats and jerseys for sale with all profits going to Pieta from sales.

For info go to Pietawrenrun.ie

Continuing our honoured tradition, the Pieta Wren Run returns for its 5th year on St. Stephen’s Day. To accommodate the unprecedented circumstances in 2020 and to ensure people remain safe, we have taken the decision to make our annual event virtual for this year. This means that you can complete it whenever you want over the 24 hour period on St. Stephen’s Day at a location that suits you. Please remember to comply with public health guidelines.

3KM and 6KM OPTIONS

Walk, Jog or Run 3km or 6km this Stephen’s day in solidarity with others all over Ireland and across the world in order to help raise mental health awareness.

Why support the Pieta Wren Run?

We believe in connecting communities and in thinking differently in everything we do… We connect communities by delivering a relaxed and enjoyable experience and by making our event one that you will want to participate in year after year, in order to help support those around you. All proceeds are split 50:50 between Pieta and local community well being initiatives. Some of our initiatives raise funds solely for Pieta and these funds are remitted directly to them.