Sunday – live from the Corrandulla Show

This Sunday we broadcasts live from the Corrandulla Show in association with St.Jarlath’s Credit Union, Tuam, Headford and Corrandulla. Join Marc Roberts for The Feel Good Factor from 12 noon and John Mulligan joins the show from 2pm with Sunday Sports until 4pm It promises to be an action packed afternoon!

Corrandulla Show is one of the Country’s most successful and varied Agricultural Shows set on over 40 acres of land in Corrandulla Village, Co. Galway only 15 minutes from Galway City. Run by a dedicated group of volunteers, its aim is to provide a great days entertainment while preserving the tradition of the country show for future generations. This year we are proud to celebrate 42 years of the Corrandulla Show and we hope to add even more exciting features to the Show which now attracts over 10,000 visitors. Don’t miss out. Corrandulla Show has something for everyone: Food Village, Trade Fair (Indoor and Outdoor), Country Market, Machinery Displays, Fun Fair Amusements & Live Music, Dog Show, Horse & Pony Show Jumping including the Connaught Grand Prix, Connemara Pony Show, Cattle Show, Pet Competitions, Poultry Section, Home Produce Competitions – Turf, Fruit, Vegetables, Preserves & Baking; Arts & Crafts Competitions.

Schedule of Events:

Show Jumping: 9am

Connemara Pony Classes: 11am

Cattle Show: 1pm

Dog Show: 1pm

Show Jumping Grand Prix: 3pm

Puppet Show: 12noon, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm & 5pm

Bonny Baby: 1.30pm

Jiving Class: 2.30pm

Jiving Competition: 4.30pm