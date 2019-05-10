Sunday – Live from the Connacht Hotel

This Sunday from 9-12 noon, Jimmy Higgins will be live from the Connacht Hotel to celebrate the 50th anniversary of this landmark hotel. Enjoy a coffee morning and look back at the past fifty years of hospitality with old photography, the stories from the long serving team and fond memories from visitors.

The Connacht Hotel, one of Galway’s longest established hotels, is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2019. Originally opened as the Galway Ryan Hotel in 1969 with almost 100 rooms, it was seen as a catalyst to the tourism industry in the city. Mr Dermot Ryan the Chairman of Ryan Tourist Holdings in 1969 is quoted as saying, “Our aim is to offer good food and first-class rooms with private bathroom suites at down to earth prices aiming at high occupancy spread over the whole year” with the average price to stay in the hotel at that time just over a pound in old money.

The 50th anniversary celebrations promise to be a look back at the past fifty years of hospitality with old photography, the stories from the long serving team and fond memories from customers and will celebrate this milestone with several celebrations to be announced throughout the year. This landmark hotel is iconic in the minds of Galway people and a popular holiday favourite for generations. Some of the team members have worked in the hotel since the 1970’s and have seen the hotel through its various evolutions.

And to help celebrate fifty years the Connacht Hotel are looking for you to share your memories of this iconic venue. So many Galway people have worked there, celebrated, stayed or just visited and The Connacht Hotel are looking for your story, e-mail [email protected] and be part of the history of this hotel.

For more information on the Connacht Hotel click HERE