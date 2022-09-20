Sunday – Live from Maree Oranmore FC: Join us live for a real Feel Good moment from 12-3pm as Marc Roberts broadcasts live from Maree/Oranmore FC. We drop in on their special open day to mark the official opening of the new 4G pitch at the club ground.



Maree/Oranmore FC is a community based soccer club serving the expanding twin communities of Maree and Oranmore in County Galways fastest growing area.

The club this coming season will have close to 1,000 members making it one of the largest club in the Galway and District Football League. Founded in 2005, the game of soccer began to be formally organised in the late 1980s by the late Brendan Carney from the Coast Rd Oranmore.

Today the club fields sides from U6 to adult level and caters for all players in the club’s catchment area from the elite to the developing player. They are especially proud of their Football For All Programme for children with disabilities.















The building of their community 4G Pitch facility in Maree named Caulfield Industrial Park two years ago is the result of the hard work of a small band of community sporting activists who wish to provide for the sporting needs of the Youth in our community. The local Maree National School are free to use it for all their sporting endeavours and the club hopes to work with all other sporting and community organisations to improve the lives of the young people here.

Maree Oranmore FC says a big thank you to all their sponsors and volunteers who keep the game going on a daily basis. Thanks also to all those who support their Development Draw for less than a fiver weekly and Maree Oranmore FC hope more will join via The Clubforce App.

Maree Oranmore FC welcome all their guests on a special day – Sunday September 25th 2022.