Sunday – Live from JumpLanes Galway 12-6

Join us live from JumpLanes Galway on Sunday from 12 for a massive one day showcase of how much fun can be had under the one roof! Half price entry to every activity; FREE entertainment for the kids, FREE face painting and magic shows; FREE spot prizes and competitions to win gift vouchers and party discounts. Strictly a first come first served basis on the day

To celebrate the launch of their new Jump & Dunk Trampoline Arena, JumpLanes Galway are holding a Family Fun Day event on Sunday 1st December, from 12 to 5pm.

The JumpLane consists of individual trampolines squares, trampoline walls, double sized flip pad trampolines (for the more ambitious gymnast) and also a dedicated basketball dunk area. The new Jump Arena is another great addition to the facilities available at JumpLanes Galway.

Not just trampolines, JumpLanes Galway also offer an all-year-round synthetic ice skating rink, larger than life soccer pool tables, and for the not so acrobatic visitor there is a selection of arcade amusements, traditional pool, ice hockey and table tennis tables. If you are looking for the perfect venue to host your child’s birthday party, school tour, company family day or even a club outing, look no further, JumpLanes Galway has a variety of activity combinations and party packages on offer. There is something for everyone to enjoy, but young children must be 5 or older to participate during normal opening hours. A few rules and restrictions apply, see their website www.galway.jumplanes.com and the Facebook page JumpGalway for more information before visiting.