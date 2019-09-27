Sunday – Live from Glenamaddy Ploughing Championships

On Sunday afternoon 2-6pm join John Mulligan live from The Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show taking place at Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre.

John will bring you all the latest updates from the ploughing championships and highlight from the many events, competitions and displays taking place on the day.

Gates open at 10:30am , admission is €10 per adult with children under 12 admitted free. Visitors on the day can enjoy a huge range of events and activities including:

Ireland’s largest indoor Cattle Show – both Pedigree and Commercial

Official NPA Ploughing Championship

Donkey and Horse Ploughing, Multi Class Dog Show, Arts, Crafts, Local Produce, Vintage Displays, Blacksmith, Face Painting, Free Bouncy Castle, Kids Zone, Live Music, Irish Dancing Competitions, Horse and Carraige Display, Macra Na Feirme Fun Farm Competition, Sheep Dog Trials, Brids of Prey Display, Deer and Goat Display, Line Dancing Workshops, Best Dressed Line Dancer Competition. Kiddies Bunny Hop Dance Competition, Punch & Judy Show, Monster Raffle, Cookery Demos, Flower Arranging and Needlecraft Demos and lots lots more!

