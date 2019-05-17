Sunday Live from Galway Plaza, for National Services Information Fun Day in aid of Blood Bike West

Did you ever wonder what the inside of a Garda surveillance vehicle looked like? Or what it might be like to be on an Army Bike? Join Marc Roberts this Sunday from 12-2, as the Galway Plaza, Junction 16, presents a National Services Information Fun Day in aid of Blood Bike West. Come along and enjoy a fun family day.

You will be able to interact with members and vehicles from the Army, Garda, Civil Defence, Fire Brigade, RNLI and many more. Come along with the family and enjoy fun on the day with face painting, Spin the Wheel, Coke can, Giant Jenga and DJ.

This spectacular FREE event is all in aid of Blood Bike West and takes place at The Galway Plaza Kiltullagh this Sunday 12-3pm.

As part of National Services Funday, Blood Bike West is hosting a charity bike run at The Galway Plaza (Junction 16/M6) on Sunday May 19th.

Entry costs €20 per rider and €30 for rider and pillion. This fee includes a goodie bag and discounted breakfast at The Galway Plaza.

Sign-on is from 9.30 am, ride out leaves at 11.00am sharp, returning to the Plaza around 1:30pm to enjoy the National Services Information Day hosted by Supermacs and the unveiling of the new Blood Bike at 3pm.

National Services Funday is in aid of Blood Bike West and forms part of their annual fundraising efforts. Come along for a family day of fun with face painting and competitions. You will also get to meet members of the National Services. Don’t miss this great day for all the family.

