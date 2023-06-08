Sunday – Live from Claregalway Show: This Sunday we broadcast live from the Claregalway Agricultural Show in Duffy’s Equestrian Centre, Rockwood, Claregalway.

Join Marc Roberts on The Feel Good Factor from 12 to 3pm for an afternoon of fun and entertainment for all ages, featuring Bonnie Baby, Junior Mr & Miss competitions as well as the usual animal classes, free face painting, Trade Stands, live music and side shows.

This year’s show has classes in the following categories: Horses, Ponies, Sheep, Cattle, an impressive Dog Show, Fowl classes and a Pet Show. In the indoor arena there are classes for Crafts, Art, Photography, Home Baking, Jam, Eggs, Flowers, Farm Produce and a large Children’s section. Some new classes have been added including a Kerry Bog Pony Class and some classes promoting Biodiversity. There will also be live music playing all afternoon and Claregalway Community Choir will be in attendance from1pm.

So for an action packed afternoon join us this Sunday in association with Tom Dempsey Flooring Oranmore “where their flooring and service exceeds your expectation”.

Twenty three years ago a small number of committed enthusiastic people got together and the first ever Claregalway Agricultural Show was launched. The show was put together in a few weeks and since then it has grown into what it is today. The show has gone from strength to strength every year and although still run by a small dedicated committee it continues to improve each year.

It is no longer a small show and is very well attended. The first chairperson was Ray Halpin, Séamus O’Connell succeeded him, after that the late Paul Fleming, who was also one of the founder members and the present chairperson is Val Noone. The early shows were all held in the local Community Centre and GAA grounds until the show needed a larger venue.

The Duffy family in Rockwood was then approached and they very willingly gave full use of their facilities to the show committee. The show continues to be held in Duffys and it has proved to be an excellent venue. The committee is indebted to the Duffy family for the use of their facilities for the show every year.

