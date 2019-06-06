Sunday – Live from Claregalway Agricultural Show

Join us on Sunday 12 to 6pm as we broadcast live from Claregalway Agricultural Show. Marc Roberts visit Duffy’s Equestrian Centre from 12 to 2pm once again this year for this classic annual agricultural show. Marc hands over to John Mulligan on the Saturday Show and both will bring you up to the minutes news from the showground, along with all the usual sports update, great music and lively banter.

Claregalway’s 29th Annual Agricultural Show takes place on Sunday 9th June, in Duffys Equestrian Centre, Rockwood, Claregalway. Duffy’s is an excellent venue for the show and much appreciation is extended to the Duffy family for facilitating us every year.

The launch of the 29th Show schedule took place in the Arches Hotel, Claregalway recently and the Show Queen 2019 was crowned. Caoimhe is the daughter of Mary & Michael Keenan from Caherlea, Claregalway. For a long number of years Tom Dempsey Flooring, Oranmore has sponsored the Show Queen and this year was no different. He presented Caoimhe with an engraved crystal vase and congratulated her on becoming Show Queen 2019. The committee is indebted to Tom Dempsey Flooring Oranmore for their continued financial support to the show year in year out.

The success of the show depends on the number of exhibits on the day and you are invited to participate in the various classes. Whether you are a member of an organisation, student, spectator or an avid exhibitor at Claregalway Show a warm Céad Míle Fáilte is extended to one and all.

Some of the top attractions at this year’s show will include Free Face Painting, Working Sheep Dog Demonstrations, bouncy castles, trade stands and lots more. Classes include horse and pony section, donkey classes, cattle and sheep sections, arts and crafts, home baking and farm produce, dog show, poultry and pet show. School children’s art will all be on display. Check out the schedule for full details. Except for horse/pony entries all other entries are accepted on the day.

Other side shows of interest are the ever popular Bonny Baby, Glamorous Granny & Best Dressed Lady competitions. The Donkey Derby polishes off the day.

For information please email [email protected], ring the secretary Carmel at 087 9180723 or the entries secretary Bernie at 091 798931. All information is available on the show’s website www.claregalwayagriculturalshow.ie Check out the Facebook page.