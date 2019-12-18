Sun – Live from The Oranmore Santa Chase & 5k

By
GBFM Promotions
-

It’s going to be great craic! The Zimmer Boimet Santa Chase for Kids in aid of Cope Galway is taking place on Sunday at 1:30. We’ll be there! Join Marc Roberts live form the starting line with cracking great Christmas tunes to keep everyone is a very festive mood.

Kids!! Have you got what it takes to catch Santa?
Come along to the Charity Christmas Santa Chase in Oranmore on Sunday 22 Dec @ 1:30pm. Santa Chase for kids, followed by treats!!

There is also a (“much much more serious”) 5k timed run for all. to register long on to www.oranmore5k.eventbrite.ie

Get the Santa hats out and hope to see you there!!

