Saturday live from XL Store, Corrib Shopping Centre

On Saturday we broadcast live from the new XL Store located in the Corrib Shopping Centre, Galway. Join Marc Roberts and Jon Richards between 12-5pm for the best music and giveaways.

The XL shop in the Corrib Shopping Centre will for the first time this Saturday provide bill payment facilities through the pay zone franchise and also launch the leap card service for the city center buses.

On the day XL Stores will have 10 x €20 leap cards to be won along with 10 x €20 book vouchers plus more gifts compliments of their neighbouring stores.



XL Stores will also have two a €150 Halfords bike voucher to giveaway on Saturday afternoon.

The shop would have been known down through the years for a good range of bargain books and XL Stores will continue the tradition but have also added new titles and can order these once published and will stock the ten top selling books.

The XL Store will also provides teas and coffees, confectionery, greeting cards, gifts, stationary and lotto service.

Drop in and say hello, all welcome