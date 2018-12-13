Current track
Saturday – Live from Windsor Motors

It’s all about the giving this Saturday at Windsor Motors,  Dublin Road, Galway.   Join Marc Roberts from 12 noon for the grand final  of the Windor Motors Renault Draw.  Marc will be the making one very lucky person very happy when he selects the winner of a brand new 191 Renault Clio worth over €16,000 on Saturday.  Join us from 12 noon until 4pm live from Windsor Motors, Dublin Road, Galway.

Drop on to Windsor Motors and  take a test drive of any new Renault  – it’s a whole new experience.

The teams at Windsor showrooms and service centres are experienced and highly trained staff who are committed to understanding and meeting your requirements. They provide an excellent standard of service whether you are buying a new car, need repairs on your existing vehicle, or simply want to smarten up your present car with new accessories.

Call today or visit one of their showroom locations in Dublin, Galway, Wicklow and Meath to see for yourself what makes a visit to Windsor so worthwhile.

