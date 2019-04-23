Saturday – Live from the new Arrabawn Co-Op Store, Athenry

We head to Athenry on Saturday to the opening of the Arrabawn Co-Op Store at Ballydavid, Monivea Road, Athenry – their brand new purpose build store. Join Valerie Hughes from 9am and Marc Roberts from 12 noon for great music and all the updates from the opening celebrations.



The Official opening of Arrabawn Stores will be performed by a special guest Micheal Donoghue, Galway senior hurling manager at 10am on Saturday.

As well as the usual agri products the store will have a paint centre selling brands such as Dulux, Colourtrend and more. This paint centre will cater for the trade and general public. The store will also have an extended range of pet food and accessories, outdoor clothing and DIY.

Drop in and say hello to the staff and remember at the new Arrabawn Store in Ballydavid Athenry there will be special offers in store all day on Saturday.

Arrabawn Stores will be open 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and open through lunchtime. We’ll broadcast live 9am through to 2pm.