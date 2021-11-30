Saturday – Live from Love it Fashions Loughrea

To celebrate eight years in business Love it Fashions Tuam, Loughrea & Oranmore has invited us to broadcast live on Saturday morning from 9-12 from their newest outlet at Main Street Loughrea. Join Valerie from 9am on The Wagon Wheel and Marc on The Feel Good Factor at 12 for a morning of festive fun and fabulous fashions – Oh and a few giveaways! With every purchase on Saturday at Love It Fashions, Main Street, Loughrea you’ll get a free gift! Don’t you just Love It!!!



















About Love It Fashions

Love it Fashions located in Shop Street Tuam, Main St. Loughrea and Orantown Shopping Centre (above Joyce’s) offers something for everyone. If you’re looking for a special treat the woman in your life this Christmas choose a Love it Fashions Gift voucher or a Gift Box.

Two business women based in Galway Ger and Debbie run three fabulous clothes shops and just recently launched their website Love It fashions.ie.

They started out as friends who found each other through fashion and now own their very own fashion shops! Their stores are based in Tuam, Loughrea and Oranmore and have been operating since 2014

Love it Fashions offers something for everyone. They target beautiful ladies of all ages, cater for all shapes and sizes and offer affordable, yet fashionable and trendy pieces. They offer fabulous clothing pieces across various occasions – casual wear, party wear, weddings, confirmations, you name it!

They pride themselves in finding the perfect style for every women that walks into their store and online. They are passionate about helping you find the perfect pieces and providing personal quality customer service. They believe shopping should be an enjoyable and fun experience, and that is exactly the case at Love it Fashions.

There are 100’s of Irish retailers around the country but Love it Fashions believe that they offer a service money can’t afford. They have the most amazing and diligent staff that put their heart and soul into what they do. Attention to customer service is excellent and their honesty and integrity is admirable. We are lucky and proud to have the staff we have today and couldn’t get past these difficult times without them.