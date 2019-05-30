Saturday – Live from Killimor Rules Gathering

Join us for an action packed afternoon on Saturday as Marc Roberts broadcasts live 12 to 3pm and Doc from 3 to 6pm from The Killimor Rules Gathering. Join us for the 150th celebrations, there will be something to entertain everyone this bank holiday weekend in Killimor. Join us from 12 for more details.

The Killimor Rules also know as Larkin’s Rules due to the association with local man Patrick Larkin, were devised by the local club and in existence as early as 1869.

At this time the future founder of the GAA Michael Cusack, who was living in Dublin, leaned heavily on Galway in the hope of reviving the ancient game.

On Easter Monday 1884, Killimor captained by F.W. Lynch, defeated Michael Cusack’s Metropolitan Club in the Fair Green Ballinalsoe to Claim the prize of a silver cup presenteed by thr townspeople of ballinalsoe.

This historic game was advertised at the time as an event for the Revival of the National Game.

At a meeting of the Killimor Hurling Club Committee on the 22nd of February 1885, its members responded to claims of unsporting behaviour made by Mr Cusack after the Ballinasloe challenge match and restated that the Club already had in existence rules of hurling for many years. Patrick Larkin proceeded to publish the Killimor Rules.

Killimor finally affiliated to the now prospering GAA in April 1886 and a great practice match was played in Kylehugga under the rules of the GAA.

Killimor and Meelick amalgamated briefly to form the East Galway Matt Harris Club, so called after a local MP.

Several Killimor men played for Meelick in the first All-Ireland Hurling Finals in 1887. Players from the area often combined under the banner of Killimor or Meelick at this time.

The sliotar used for the first All Ireland Hurling Final was conceived and made in Fitzpatrick’s public house in Killimor by three local men.