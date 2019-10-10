Saturday – Live from Greenes Shoes, 9-2pm

On Saturday Valerie Hughes broadcasts The Wagon Wheel live from 9am in store at Greenes Shoes joined by Marc Roberts on The Feel Good Factor from 2pm. It’s all about National Happy Feet Day and with the best of country music and classic pop all through the morning we’ll have every foot happily tapping. Join us at Greenes Shoes in the Eyre Square Shopping Centre on Saturday.

The first annual Greenes Shoes National Happy Feet Day takes place on Saturday, October 12th. #NationalHappyFeetDay

To celebrate the day, Greenes Shoes is giving customers the chance to win free shoes and money-off vouchers in their Green Ticket Giveaway.

Customers who sign up to the Greene’s newsletter in-store on October 12th will be given the chance to draw a green ticket to win free shoes and fabulous discounts.

Shoe lovers are also encouraged to snap photos of their happy feet on social media using the hashtag #NationalHappyFeetDay for another chance to win free shoes!

About Greenes Shoes

In business since 1939, Greenes Shoes is an Irish owned and operated family business with seven stores across Ireland. Greenes Shoes stores are located in Galway, Limerick, Letterkenny and Falcarragh while Gosh! Shoes and G2 shoes are located in Galway.

In 2019, Greenes Shoes celebrated 80 years in business. Stocking a wide range of Ladies, Mens and Kids shoes, Greenes Shoes feature top brands from around the world including Amy Huberman, Kate Appleby, Una Healy, Glamour, Marco Tozzi, Tamaris, Heavenly Feet, Ecco, Ara, Pitillos, Gabor, Fit Flops, Tommy Bowe, Wrangler, Justin Reece, Brent Pope, Converse, Vans, New Balance and many more!

Whether ordering in store with their friendly, helpful staff or online with their fast, easy, ordering system, Greenes Shoes guarantee excellent customer service and a pleasant shopping experience.