Saturday- Live from Flynn’s of Lackagh

We are very excited to be heading out to the Spring Open Day in the Hardware Department of Flynn’s of Lackagh on Saturday. Valerie Hughes starts the morning off at 9am on The Wagon Wheel and at 12 noon Marc Roberts brings The Feel Good Factor live from Flynn’s of Lackagh.

On the day the amazingly talented Fleetwood Colour Consultant Lee O’Neill will drop in from 11am-3pm and Canadia Flooring expert Michael Dwyer will be there from 10am-3pm. There will also be an in store raffle, special offers across the store and much much more.

Join us on Saturday from 9am