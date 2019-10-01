Saturday – Live from Fallers Jewellers, celebrating 140 years.

On Saturday Marc Roberts brings the Feel Good Factor to the heart of Galway as we broadcast live from Fallers Jewellers to mark 140 years in business. Join Marc from 12 – 2pm for an afternoon of classic hits and sparkling moments.

Established in 1879, Fallers is a fifth generation family business, synonymous with Galway and a landmark on the local retail scene, Fallers brand is steeped in tradition and innovation

They continue to maintain their commitment to quality and service as they proudly celebrate 140 years in business.

On Saturday 5th Oct Fallers Jewellers celebrate this momentous milestone and say thank you to their loyal customers for their ongoing support.

About Fallers Jewellers

The Fallers story began in the late 19th century when a young Stephen Faller would cycle the length and breadth of the West of Ireland with clocks on the back of his bicycle. He would leave the clocks at various homes along the way on a trial basis and invariably a sale would be made once the customer had fallen in love with the unique and reliable timepieces. Many tales are still recounted today by people as to how a Faller clock ended up in their possession.

What we do know is that after years selling throughout Galway, Faller opened his first shop on Dominick Street, Galway in 1879. At the time Dominick Street was Galway’s main shopping thoroughfare as it was sited beside the busy docks and a stones throw from the famed Claddagh fishing village.

In 1899, Stephen Faller, by now a successful businessman decided to move his business to a street further up the town away from the hubbub of the market area. His foresight was rewarded as his new shop on Williamsgate Street began to flourish.

Fallers unique commitment to quality and craftsmanship carried the business successfully through difficult times whilst Ireland fought for its Independence, and then fought through the Great Depression. By the 1960’s Galway was changing and so indeed was Fallers. At this stage Stephens’s grandson Cornelius had taken over the reigns and his time in charge saw Fallers make groundbreaking strides.

For a start, so as to accommodate a much larger and demanding clientele, Fallers bought the shop adjoining their store (Forkins Drapery) and extended it into a giftware shop selling mainly Waterford Crystal. In 1963 John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy visited Galway and were presented by Cornelius with a pair of Fallers Claddagh rings. Following the Kennedy visit, Galway and indeed Ireland became a prime tourist destination, and with that the world became entranced with the spectacular range of Irish Jewelry, Crystal and Giftware that was available.

It was here that Fallers, under the guidance of Cornelius Faller made its mark. From humble beginnings, Fallers embarked on a mission to offer the world these products via mail order. By the 1980’s Fallers had grown to be one of Ireland’s top mail order houses, offering a huge range of products which by then included top European brands including Lladro and Wedgwood. In 1979 Fallers celebrated their 100th year anniversary all the while being run by the Faller family. In 1986 Paul Faller became the Managing Director, thus the fourth generation of Fallers to run the company. This led to many exciting developments in the shop and the company, and culminated in the launch of www.fallers.ie in 1995. It was no coincidence that Fallers became one of the first Irish Jewelry and Giftware sites as such a pioneering spirit has always been present in the company since the days of Stephen Faller and his bicycle.

Today, the fallers.com website is one of Ireland’s most successful retailers with 1000’s of products to choose from. With the customer at the centre of everything they do, it is this pioneering spirit that has seen the business go from strength to strength over the last 140 years.

After more than a century of innovation, Fallers are dedicated to delivering outstanding craftsmanship, service and a vast selection of jewellery to customers both in Ireland and around the world.