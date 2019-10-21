Saturday – Live from Duanes Kiltullagh in aid of Galway Parkinsons Association

This Saturday we broadcast live from Duanes Hardware & Foodstore, Kiltulla, Athenry for their annual coffee morning. Join Valerie Hughes from 9am to 12 noon followed by Marc Roberts on the Feel Good Factor until 2pm. This year the team at Duanes are once again pulling out all the stops to raise funds for The Galway Parkinsons Association.

So come along and join us from 9 to 2 this Saturday live from Duanes of Kiltulla, with teas and coffees, fancy dress from 12 noon, and live music.

All proceeds going to Galway Parkinsons Association.