Saturday – Live from Cregal Art Galway: From 9 to 2pm we broadcast live from the hub of creativity that is Cregal Art on the Monivea Road in Galway. Join Big Sam on The Wagon Wheel from 9am and Marc Roberts on The Feel Good Factor from 12 for what promises to be a very creative 60th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday!

Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of creativity as Cregal Art, one of Ireland’s largest art, craft and education suppliers, celebrates its remarkable 60th anniversary. Established in 1963 by Marie and Paddy Creavin, the family-run business has grown to become a haven for artists, hobbyists and students across the country. Cregal Art provides the tools for creativity, art classes and a professional picture framing service.

Under the capable leadership of Paddy’s daughter, Mary Creavin-Ludden, working closely with her family and team, Cregal Art continues to thrive and grow.

As Cregal Art reaches this remarkable milestone of 60 years in business, the entire team, past and present, is filled with gratitude towards its loyal customers. It is the unwavering

support and trust of the community that has allowed Cregal Art to flourish over the years.

To mark this momentous occasion, Cregal Art is hosting a grand celebration – a family fun day on Saturday, the 29th of July from 10am to 4pm. Everyone is invited to this free event, to join in the festivities and celebrate six decades of creativity, innovation and community spirit.

The family fun day promises an array of exciting activities for all ages. There is ample parking at Cregal Art for everyone who wishes to participate. From interactive art demonstrations to hands-on crafting stations, attendees will have the opportunity to explore

various artistic techniques. All attendees will be in with a chance to win prizes on the day and save up to 50% on special offers. There will be free face painting for children and light refreshments will be provided for all.

Sara Ludden, Mary Creavin-Ludden and Brian Parrott

This event is a testament to the enduring legacy of Marie and Paddy Creavin, who laid the foundation for Cregal Art’s success with their passion and dedication to nurturing artistic expression.

As Cregal Art looks back on its vibrant past, it also looks forward to an even brighter future, filled with colour and creativity. The family and team are excited to continue serving the creative community and inspiring future generations of artists and craft lovers.

Established in 1963, Cregal Art Limited is a 100% Irish owned wholesale and retail company for art, crafts, design and framing, based in Galway city. Over the years they have built a reputation based on providing competitive prices, quality goods and a prompt delivery service for art, crafts, design and picture framing supplies throughout Ireland.

Thomas Engler and Evelyn Forde

Cregal Art is proud to be the largest art and crafts store in the west and one of the largest in Ireland. Their products and services include: artists’ materials, craft supplies, technical graphics material, educational supplies, prints, picture framing and art and picture framing courses. They supply art and crafts supplies to Montessori, pre-schools, primary schools, secondary schools and many other institutes and colleges throughout Ireland.

If you would like to visit them in person, their art and crafts retail shop, with ample free car parking, is approximately 1.5 miles east of the city centre located across from Eircom headquarters, on the Monivea Road.

Phone: 091-751864/751247 Fax: 091-752449 Email: [email protected]

Opening Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9.30am – 5pm / Saturday 9.30am to 4pm.