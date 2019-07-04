Saturday Live from Coppingers Furniture Moylough

Coppingers Furniture are celebrating 60 years in business this Saturday 6th July and Valerie Hughes from The Wagon Wheel and Marc Roberts of The Feel Good Factor are helping them celebrate in store from 9-2 this Saturday! And even better Coppingers are having a sale with up to 60% off selected items in store. See you Saturday from 9-2.

Coppingers is a family owned business that was established in 1959 which focuses on quality furniture, from its humble beginnings Coppingers furniture has developed into one of Galways leading furniture retailers.

Priding themselves on quality service and customer satisfaction.

Situated in Moylough 35 mins from Galway & Athlone , 25 mins from Ballinasloe & Roscommon, and only 20 mins from Tuam we are centrally located in east Galway.

Coppingers Furniture are opened Monday – Saturday from 9.30am – 6.00pm

Coppingers are celebrating 60 years in business on the 6th of July and are having a sale with up to 60% off selected items and everything in store is reduced -sofas, bedroom furniture and beds, dining room furniture, occassional furniture and flooring.

For more on Coppingers Furnitures Moylough see their website – coppingersfurniture.com