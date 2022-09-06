Saturday – Live from Claddagh Credit Union It’s a Party!!! Saturday 10th from 11am – 1pm the Credit Union invites everyone to come join them!

Claddagh Credit Union are excited to announce their upcoming Community party! Come and join them at their Westside branch for a day of fun. It’s a community day to celebrate members, local heroes & the newly branded branches of Claddagh Credit Union.

Galway Bay FM will broadcasting live bright and Early on Saturday with Valerie Hughes on The Wagon Wheel from 9am and Marc Roberts on The Feel Good Factor from 12 to 2pm.

There will be a host of special guests and local heroes such as the Galway All Ireland Minors, World Boxing Champions Lisa & Aoife O’Rourke, Claddagh Patrol Watch, Galway Mountain Rescue, local sporting clubs & more!

The Claddagh Credit Union recently rebranded so as part of this community day there will be a ribbon cutting event for the new branch. There will also be live entertainment, face painters, magicians, cash and spot prize giveaways as part of a spin the drum draw that is open to all in attendance on the day.

‘It’s been a while since we could hold any events and we wanted to reach out to reconnect with our community. As a result, we decided to have a community party for all to attend while celebrating local heroes and officially launching our new brand & name.’ said Lisa Stewart of Claddagh Credit Union.

Mark it in your calendar and join us live from Claddagh Credit Union at the Westside Shopping Centre (H91 Y521) for a great party!!