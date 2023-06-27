Saturday Live from Athenry Cancer Care

Saturday we broadcast live from Athenry Cancer Care – a voluntary cancer support center. Join Ollie Turner on The Wagon Wheel from 9am – 12 at the Athenry Cancer Care open day celebrating 20 years of existence on Saturday 1st July.

Athenry Cancer Care officially opened on the first Saturday in July 2003.

The aim of Athenry Cancer Care is to have a safe space for our guests to chat and share, a cuppa in a friendly, nonclinical space. It’s a pampering center offering support to people with a cancer diagnosis (and their main carers if requested}.

Athenry Cancer Care offers-

Gentle body massage

Reiki

Bowen therapy

Manual lymph drainage

Counselling.

They plan to restore in September the following services

Monthly support group meetings

Yoga

Art.

During the day there will be a talk by Prof. Frank Sullivan followed by a talk from Judith Ashton on the benefits of complementary therapies.

The team at Athenry Cancer Care will plant a decorative tree and have a blessing by Fr. Jimmy Buckley CSSR.

A glass of wine, food, tea, and coffee will be offered to all. Musicians will be on hand. It is a celebration – with serious input. Looking forward to seeing you on the day.

Athenry Cancer Care Social Services Centre, New Line, Athenry, Co. Galway. H65E032

CHY Number: 18909 CRA: 20073329

Website: www.athenrycancercare.com