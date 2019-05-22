Saturday – Live from An Fuaran, Oranmore

On Saturday we broadcast live from the launch of An Fuarán, Oranmore, Galway’s newest and most exciting new homes development. Join Valerie Hughes from 9am and Jon Richards from 12 noon for more details on these Superior quality, A rated homes in the heart of Oranmore Village.

An Fuarán in association with DNG Maxwell Heaslip and Leonard, Tom Brett Auctioneers & Ardstone Homes will be open from 12 noon to 2pm this Saturday & Sunday.

An Fuarán is a contemporary new development of A-Rated 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, situated in the heart of Oranmore Village. This innovative development, brings a new concept of living to the West of Ireland and to the world renowned village of Oranmore.

All houses have been carefully designed to maximise living space whilst taking every opportunity to capitalise on natural light and create a modern and comfortable living environment. Extensive landscaping and green areas serve to compliment the natural setting of the development which echoes the laid-back, relaxed atmosphere synonymous with Oranmore Village. Residents will enjoy the fresh country air while a mere 2 minute stroll will take them into the village with its renowned selection of local pubs, shops, cafes and eateries.

Careful consideration has been paid to every detail associated with the design of these homes to seamlessly integrate the development into the existing environment. The combination of the stone-effect cladding and tasteful painted facades compliment the serene location, while the innovative air to water heat pump, with zone controls, provides energy ecient central heating and constant hot water.

Located along the Wild Atlantic Way, Oranmore is a ten minute drive from Galway city and, with direct access to the M6 motorway, Dublin city centre is less than 2 hours away. Similarly, the M18 Limerick Motorway is accessible from Oranmore, making it an ideal commuter location. Residents of Oranmore Village and the surrounding areas enjoy some of the country’s most picturesque scenery with views across Galway Bay and village whilst the bustling village centre boasts an array of retail and leisure destinations for all the family. Oranmore Village offers a variety of shops and services ranging from quality local providers to the larger brands, such as Tesco & Lidl.

In addition, Galway City is only a short commute away and is well serviced by Bus and Rail connections. Oranmore has a vibrant, proud and strong local community offering a range of sporting clubs, societies and schools, both national and secondary. 

In order to register your interest in these exciting A-rated homes, please visit www.anfuaran.ie