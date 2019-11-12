Saturday Live 2-4pm for Cope Galway at Spanish Arch

This Saturday Donal Mahon is calling all Galway Girls to the Spanish Arch. Join Donal live 2-4pm as we support the launch of COPE Galway’s #GalwayGirl campaign. We want you to take part in a huge group photo to raise funds for COPE Galway’s new domestic abuse service and refuge.

CALLING GALWAY GIRLS!

COPE Galway is calling on all Galway Girls to help them launch their new campaign, to raise awareness and funds for ModhEile House. On Saturday, 16thNovember, 3pm sharp, at the Spanish Arch, the local charity hopes to welcome as many women and girls of all ages and backgrounds as possible to take part in a large scale group photo, which will be used to launch the #GalwayGirl campaign.The focus is raise funds for the new domestic abuse service and refuge and increase awareness of the harsh reality that 1 in 5 of the women in our community will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime.

Men are welcome at the event too and there will be volunteers roaming on the day to take pictures and videos of the male supporters of the women in their lives. This is an opportunity to be part of a new, grassroots Galway campaign, raise funds, and show solidarity and support for women and children experiencing abuse in our community. For more information, contact Emma at [email protected].