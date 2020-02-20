Saturday – Get on your Feet with Greene’s!

Join us on Saturday morning as we broadcast live from Greene’s Shoes in the Eyre Square Shopping Centre from 9-2pm. Doc will have your feet tapping from 9am and Marc Roberts fills his shoes from 12 – 2pm.

Get on your feet with Greene’s Shoes this Saturday, 22nd February! for a fun, interactive family day of practical tips for getting back on your feet, health and wellness tips, fitness demos and fantastic giveaways!

Did you make a New Year’s Resolution to be more active? Do you want to spend more time outdoors away from your devices? Have those resolutions slipped a little now that January has passed? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, then fear not! Greene’s Shoes are here to help you get back on your feet!

The event, which is free to all customers, will include fitness and digital detoxing tips from qualified Wellness Consultant Carrie Budds of Quokka Wellness, live Zumba demos from licensed instructor Declan Jones and a pop-up from Galway-based artisan drinks company All About Kombucha. Galway Bay FM will also be broadcasting live from the store throughout the day on what looks set to be a fun day for all the family.

And if that’s not enough, customers are also encouraged to take part in the Greene’s Step Challenge for their chance to win a range of fabulous prizes which include Greene’s vouchers, fitness accessories and lots more! To be in with a chance to win, customers who complete 10k steps before 2pm and pop in to Greene’s Shoes showing proof of their step count will receive free entry into the draw.

Speaking about the event, Orla McFadden of Greene’s Shoes says “With the modern lifestyles we lead, we all want to make more of an effort to be more active in our day to day lives. Through this event, we’re hoping to give our customers a little motivation and some tips to get them back on their feet, whether they want to run a marathon or just get out for a walk in the evenings.”

Special Guests

Certified Zumba instructor, Declan Jones will be providing live zumba demos on the day and will be encouraging public participation!

Wellness consultant Carrie Budds of Quokka Wellness will be on hand to provide fitness and digital detoxing tips to help motivate you to get outdoors and away from your devices.

Carrie has a background as a Health & Wellness professional combined with 10+ years experience working in the IT sector. She is passionate about helping people to stay happy, healthy and productive in our digital age.

Galway-based artisan drinks company All About Kombucha will be keeping customers refreshed and hydrated with samples of their wholesome organic drink, perfect for a healthy lifestyle.