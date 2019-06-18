Saturday – Dewalt Roadshow at Caulfields, Tuam Road Galway.

This Saturday morning Alan Clarke sits in on The Wagon Wheel as we broadcast live from The Dewalt Roadshow at Caulfield Industrial, Tuam Road, Galway. Join Alan from 9 until 12 for the best of country music and all the updates from the event.

Caulifields are delighted once again to host the Dewalt Roadshow Truck this weekend. Customers can experience live demonstrations of the Newest Power Tools, and can put the tools to the test on the spot. Caulfields will as usual have some very special offers throughout the day.

Join us on Friday Afternoon and from 9-12 this Saturday for full details on this event.