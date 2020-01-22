Saturday – 9-2pm Live from Flannery’s Nursing Home, Abbeyknockmoy

On Saturday we broadcast live from Flannery’s Nursing Home, Abbeyknockmoy as they celebrate the 100th Birthday of resident Paddy Costello “The Music Man” from Ballinvoher, Turloughmore. The management and staff of Flannery’s Nursing Home invite you to join Valerie Hughes on The Wagon Wheel from 9am and Marc Roberts from 12 noon and enjoy the celebrations

Flannery’s invites listeners to come along also and view the excellent care that Flannery’s Nursing Home provides. So Join us this Saturday from 9 to 2 live from Flannery’s Nursing Home, Abbeyknockmoy, leading provider of nursing home care in the West.

Flannery’s Nursing Home currently have vacancies for contract beds, long term care and respite stay. VHI is accepted. They are more than happy to help answer any queries about Fair Deal Scheme or insurance claims.

Highlights of Flannery’s Nursing Home

61 Beds in total (private and semi-private)

All Bedrooms are en-suite

Coded access/alarms on all exit doors for safety

24 hour laundry service

Pharmacy service which delivers 6 days per week and includes a 10% discount on all non- medical card items and any medical card items are free from government levy.

Physiotherapist and chiropodist available on request privately

Flexible meal and dining options#

Excellent HIQA reviews (feel free to check out our latest inspection report on www.hiqa.ie)

Flannery’s Nursing Home offer compassionate care from experienced staff in the following areas:

Dementia Care:At Flannery’s they are very experienced in the area of dementia care. All of their staff are trained in the area of dementia and challenging behaviour. We also take part in the SONAS programme, wherby group and individual SIMS sessions are held.

Palliative Care: All of our staff are trained in the area of End of Life Care. Senior Nurses additionally hold the European Certificate in Essential Palliative Care (ECEPC). We work closely alongside the Galway Hospice Team for all of our palliative residents.

Activities Programme: An activities coordinator works full time within the nursing home. Activities include mass, holy hour, communion service on Sundays, bingo, puzzles, table quizzes, singing, exercise classes etc.

Upcoming events include: Alzheimer’s Tea Day, Annual Outing to Knock, Annual Trip to the Galway Races.

Nursing Staff

At Flannery’s our nurses specialise in a wide range of areas including cardio-thoracics, oncology, A&E, urology, palliative care, orthopaedics amongst many more. We believe in ongoing education and promotion of clinical skills. Nurse training includes: Venepuncture, Male and female catheterisation, Peg tube care and replacement, Wound Care, Nutrition, Gerontology, Dementia, Palliative Care, Pain Management etc.

Flannery’s Nursing Home in Galway are offering availability of first class private nursing home care at competitive rates.

What’s in it for you

Maintain your independence in a secure home setting

Easy access to the M17

Modern Ground floor state of the art accommodation

Rural location with access to lots of walking opportunity and links to the village life

Enclosed gardening polytunnel

All your needs met, home made meals and good company

Daily activities, weekly mass and day trips with no additional charges

Regular celebrations for all occasions, birthdays, Christmas, Halloween, St. Patricks Day – any excuse!!

Your own private ensuite spacious room with televisions and own telephone

Access to wi-fi and resident laptop

Weekly visit from our local doctor

Access to Hairdresser, Chiropody, Physiotherapy etc.

Benefit from weekly visit from Irish Therapy Dogs

Member of Nursing Homes Ireland

Fairdeal and VHI approved

