Saturday 2-5pm Live from Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre.

Join us on Saturday as we visit the Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre from 2 to 5pm. Join Doc for an afternoon of high energy and entertainment, drop in an say hello!

Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre Community Open Day takes place on Saturday from 2-4pm as part of the Big Hello, National Community Weekend.

The Theme for the Open Day is Health & Wellness and there are many events planned for the afternoon.

Event Timetable:

12pm – 1pm Free Yoga/Stretching session – Power Fitness

1pm – 2pm Free Nutritional Talk “Busting Common Nutrition Myths” – Emma Finnegan

2pm – 3pm Free Fitness Class – Power Fitness

Other activities on the day include

Launch of Couch to 5k

Showcase of local services and initiatives

Free finger food

Kids competitions with prizes for Basketball, Soccer & Football Kids art also there will be mindfulness activities and a bouncing castles.