Saturday 2-5pm Live from Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre.

Join us on Saturday as we visit the Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre from 2 to 5pm. Join Doc for an afternoon of high energy and entertainment, drop in an say hello!
Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre Community Open Day takes place on Saturday from 2-4pm as part of the Big Hello, National Community Weekend.
The Theme for the Open Day is Health & Wellness and there are many events planned for the afternoon.
Event Timetable:
12pm – 1pm Free Yoga/Stretching session – Power Fitness
1pm – 2pm Free Nutritional Talk “Busting Common Nutrition Myths” – Emma Finnegan
2pm – 3pm Free Fitness Class – Power Fitness
Other activities on the day include
Launch of Couch to 5k
Showcase of local services and initiatives
Free finger food
Kids competitions with prizes for Basketball, Soccer & Football Kids art also there will be mindfulness activities and a bouncing castles.