Sat – The Wagon Wheel Live from Aughrim Market

This Saturday morning join Valerie Hughes on the Wagon Wheel when she broadcasts live from the Christmas Market in Aughrim in association with Valerie’s of Aughrim, Declan Fahy Coaches and Burkes of Aughrim.

Tune into The Wagon Wheel between 9am and 12 noon for great music and fantastic giveaways.



The Christmas Market in Aughrim, Co. Galway starts at 10am this Saturday morning followed by the Festive Farmers Run @ 7pm.

All proceeds raised on the day will go to East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support.

Everyone is welcome to come along to a fun filled family day featuring Vintage Displays, auction and raffle, face painting and the Wildfire Gourmet Food Truck will be on site too!

There will also be Live Music throughout the afternoon with guest appearances by Mike Denver, Emma Donohoe, Ballinasloe Town Brass Band, and members of the Galway Camogie Team ( All Ireland winners 2021)

Tune in from 9-12 for all the details!