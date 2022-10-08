Sat -The Wagon Wheel from Craic on the Costa with Jimmy Buckley and Special Guest.

After a break of 2 years, Jimmy Buckley and special guests will return to the 4* Sol Principe Hotel beside the golden beach in Torremolinos for a week of dancing, music and craic. Valerie Hughes joins Jimmy and friends for what will be the biggest and best ever event of his now famous Craic on the Costa week. The Wagon Wheel will broadcast live on Saturday 10th, Join Valerie for some live updates, chat, lively music and of course a bit of Craic on the Costa!

This sold out week is based at the fabulous 4* Sol Principe Hotel. It is in an enviable position, beside the beach and at the start of the golden mile in Torremolinos, surrounded by shops, restaurants and bars. The hotel has a range of facilities and activities for a relaxing stay, including a number of swimming pools, fitness centre and spa.

All rooms are air-conditioned and breakfast and dinner is included in the great price. There are numerous golf courses within easy reach of the hotel.

Torremolinos is a wonderful destination for a holiday, full of old-world Spanish charm and hospitality. The old town is criss-crossed with quaint streets and is packed with character. The hotel is just 10 minutes from the airport.

