Sat – McGaughs Christmas Department – On Saturday Valerie Hughes drops out to the magical world of McGaugh’s Christmas Department. The Wagon Wheel broadcast live from McGaughs Gardening Complex, Curraghline Headfrod Rd Galway from 9am to 12noon. Valerie will have her usual excellent mix of music, a look at McGaughs Gift for Life ideas and of course we may have some seasonal giveaways for listeners as well. Join us from 9am on Saturday.

Christmas is all about giving and this year McGaughs Gardening Complex has come up with some excellent gift ideas.

A Mcgaughs gift for life is a gift that can help you play your part in helping the environment and reducing your carbon footprint simply by planting a tree. McGaugh’s gift of life is personalised, comes back year on year and is kind to the environment.

If you are looking for a unique, meaningful or practical Gift this Christmas then McGaughs is the place to shop. They have everything from bird care to workwear, garden tools, trees and shrubs. Planted containers, houseplants, homeware, McGaughs vouchers and much much more!

McGaughs have lots of readymade planted containers filled with seasonal colour, perfect for outside your front door, for placing on a loved ones grave or as a gift for that someone special. They can also make up planted containers to suits your requirements, so just pop in store and one of the team will be happy to help!







This year as always, McGaugh’s have a huge selection of LED lights suitable for indoor and outdoor, artificial Christmas trees in a range of heights and designs and walls of decorative Christmas wreaths and garlands

This year we have a new addition to our Christmas gift department with our 2-life size singing reindeers who are joined by 2 of Santas helpers, busy making toys for all the girls and boys listening at home. Our singing reindeers are sure to get you in the Christmas spirit so why not pop in to see one of their duets and maybe even join them for a song!

If you are unsure what to get a loved one this festive season, then a gift voucher from McGaughs is the perfect idea. These beautifully designed quality gift vouchers with rose detailing and an area for a personalised message are the ideal stocking filler and can be ordered for any amount. Their bright red envelope also completes the Christmas feel and will bring the wow factor to your gifts this festive season. Vouchers can also be collected in store or posted out to you if required.

McGaughs Christmas Gift department is open 7 days, Sunday 12-5. You can buy online at mcgaughs.com or shop instore. They deliver nationwide and appreciate each and every order no matter how big or small. Phone McGaughs on 091 755330 for more information.