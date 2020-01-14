Sat- Live from Oughterard Men’s Shed

This Saturday afternoon join us from 12 to 5pm as we broadcast live from Oughterard Men’s Shed. Marc Robert and Donal Mahon meet the members and find out exactly what goes on in the Oughterard Men’s Shed. We’ll have all our usual features, sports, some giveaways and of course the best of music. Join Marc from 12 noon, and Donal from 2pm.

Oughterard Men’s Shed aims to;

To provide a venue for men to talk and connect with others while participating in group and/or individual projects.

To provide opportunities for friendship and socialising in a safe environment while at the same time providing the space, expertise and facilities for men to pursue hobbies, crafts and creativity.

To undertake projects, acceptable to the group, which are of benefit to individuals, groups and the broader community.

Members will have the opportunity to meet and socialise with others in shoulder to shoulder environment. An atmosphere of doing things together will allow men to share their skills, to learn new skills and generally socialise and develop friendships in a friendly safe environment. Members from all walks of life are welcome to join, so that the bonds unites them in doing something meaningful with their time. With different projects which can be done as a group, community or personal. To begin with the group will open the Shed on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7pm. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.