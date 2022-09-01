Sat – Live from Monaghans Tuam Road Galway: Join Marc Roberts as he broadcast The Feel Good Factor from Monaghans, Main Skoda Dealer , Tuam Road Galway on Saturday from 12 to 4pm.

Monaghans have your Back to School Run Sorted!

Monaghans has assembled the biggest range of SUVs and cars ever on site, both 7 Seater and 5 Seater options. The SUV and Car Extravaganza kicks off on Saturday 3rd of September with huge inflation beating offers on selected models, lLike – up to €500 Fuel Voucher or 3 years Service Plan.

Trade ins most welcome – so do not miss out on your chance to get the SUV or Car of your dreams!

Call in to Monaghans Tuam Road Galway, Main Skoda, Seat and Cupra Dealer in Galway.

Monaghan & Sons Ltd – Your choice for new Skoda, new SEAT, New Cupra or quality used cars in Galway.

At their premises on the Tuam Road they offer the full range of new Skoda, SEAT & CUPRA, in addition to over 100 quality used cars for sale, with competitive motor finance available.

Monaghans can also cater to all your aftersales needs as they are an Authorised Workshop & Parts Stockist for Skoda, SEAT, CUPRA, VW & VW Commercial. Additionally, in the event of any body repairs, Monaghans are an Authorised Bodyshop for Skoda, SEAT, CUPRA, VW & VW Commercial.

A family run business, serving the West of Ireland for over a quarter of a century, Monaghans can satisfy all your motoring needs and relish the opportunity to help with your enquiry.

