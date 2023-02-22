Sat – Live from Homely Natural Solutions: On Saturday Marc Roberts broadcasts The Feel Good Factor live from Homely Natural Solution in the Town Park Centre, Tuam Road, Galway. Tune in from 12 to find out what innovative products and services Homely Natural Solutions can offer.

Homely Natural Solutions is a family business of a father and son from Lithuania! They bring innovative products across the seas to a land they’ve now grown so fond of. They started out selling and installing wooden windows, doors and floors of the highest quality.

Over a few years the business shifted more to Canopies, Blinds, Orangeries as well as Kamado Club grills. Homely Natural Solutions aims to bring quality in the product and quality in the experience with their range designed to easily expand your living space. They also offer many add on complimentary products which enhance the experience and benefits that Homely Natural Solutions can bring to the “homeliness” of your home. With over 20 years experience in the construction industry they bring their confidence and expertise to each and every project.

Homely Natural Solutions custom built canopies and pergolas are a cheaper alternative and are a long lasting yet elegant home extensions, ideal for any kind of living space, sunrooms, garden office, dining room. What they are used for is in your control all year round. Open or closed off by clear glass sliding doors, you can make it the way you want it and even deconstruct it if you wish to bring it to a new home!

Homely Natural Solutions Orangeries are much like their canopies in terms of function except that they are the free-standing option. There are various kinds of models to suit your aesthetic preference, not only are they functional but they are also beautiful. They are expandable greenhouses with plenty of accessories to enhance your gardening experience!

Homely Natural Solutions outdoor grills are cheaper than they look! The ceramic Kamado Club Grills encourage the user to expand their gastronomic capabilities. With a Kamado Club Grill you can cook in a toxin free way: smoke, grill, sear, bake or whip up a pizza. There are plenty of accessories to choose from to further enhance the cooking experience, most importantly these grills will be there on those dark winter days when all else fails to brighten the mood.

For more details check out : www.homelynaturalsolutions.com