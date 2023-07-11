Join us Sat – Live from Glynn’s Circle K Carnmore, Galway as we support Colin Clarke’s fantastic fundraising efforts for The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. The Wagon Wheel will broadcast live from the starting point of Colin’s epic bed push. Drop down and cheer him on, remember your support will make a difference. See you Saturday!

Here is Colin’s Story:

My name is Colin. I am a dad to 4 wonderful kids, to whom our youngest, Fíadh was born in May 2021 with CHD, Pulmonary Atresia, VSD’s, MAPCAs & DiGeorge Syndrome. The first year and a half of Fíadh’s life was an uphill battle, but we got through it with the welcomed support from the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. Their service allowed us to care for Fíadh at home ensuring all her medical needs were met while keeping her siblings, Jake, Lilly & Harry’s daily life as normal as possible as they tried to come to terms with Fíadh’s condition & the new change to our home life. With this golden support, we were in a position to spend much needed quality time with our other children after long stints in hospital while our Jack and Jill nurse would care for Fíadh in the comfort of her own home which as parents gave us great peace of mind.

The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation currently supports 26 families of children with complex medical needs in Co Galway, including our daughter Fíadh, and over 400 families across Ireland. Your support truly makes a difference. We can’t express enough how invaluable the support from the Jack & Jill Foundation has been to our family.

Every €18 raised will provide ONE HOUR in-home nursing care for a Jack & Jill family locally.

On the 15th of July, in conjunction with Circle K Ireland, we will undertake a 33km Bed Push starting from Glynn’s (Circle K) Carnmore Cross at 8:30am,

stopping at at 13:00pm

and finishing at Mc Cormack’s (Circle K) Gort Rd Loughrea at 17:30pm.

If you or your local club would like to get involved & join us on the walk, click the link within the Donation Page and select your section of route.

You can donate HERE too!

Please come out & cheer us on!